PHOTOS: An historic day for same-sex marriage

By
15th Nov 2017 3:29 PM

A SEA of people in block colours of the rainbow were gathered in the Lismore Quad, anxiously awaiting the results of the marriage equality postal vote.

The results came in. Australia voted yes in the historic marriage equality vote.

61.6 per cent , 7,187,247 people voted yes out of more than 12 million people voted yes.

Page: 59.7 per cent (55,943) voted yes and 40.3 per cent (37,727) voted no.

Richmond: 67.9 per cent (62,591) voted yes and 32.1 per cent (29,625) voted no.

All states voted yes to marriage equality.

NSW registered the lowest yes vote in the country, but still held a majority yes with 57.8 per cent voting yes.

 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  abs result northern rivers politics photos same sex marriage vote the quad