Ameka and Dakodah Price of Southern Cross public school lay down a wreath for the dawn service.

Ameka and Dakodah Price of Southern Cross public school lay down a wreath for the dawn service.

RESIDENTS from across the Northern Rivers stood in their driveways for the dawn service yesterday, in what turned out to be a uniquely special ANZAC Day.

The unusual circumstances of this years service enabled many to get creative in their tributes to our servicemen and women - many creating wreaths, building murals, or just holding candles.

Here are some of the best photos from yesterdays driveway dawn service.