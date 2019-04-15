PHOTOS: 27 grommets compete for a spot at Bluesfest

12-year- old Rory Phillips from Tumut performed for the third time at the Bluesfest Busking Comp bringing his country, blues and rock tunes.

RORY Phillips may only be 12 years old but he's a veteran musician and one very committed talent among many who played at the Bluesfest Busking Competition on Saturday.

"If I win I'm going to be able to play Bluesfest at age 12 but for anybody under 18, that's pretty good to have on your resume and to brag about,” he said.

Rory lives in Tumut, NSW and travelled 15 hours to busk at Byron Bay Youth Centre for the third time.

"I love doing it, it's great,” he said.

"I think they offer amazing opportunities for small artists like me.”

Rory has been playing music since he was seven and said his style is a "little bit blues, little bit country, little bit rock”.

"There is some tough competition this year, I wouldn't want to be a judge,” he said.

Event organiser, Anita Colenbrander said the comp will run from Saturday to today with 67 acts in total, 27 under-18s (grommets) and 40 over-18s will be performing.

"We've been going for 16 years now and it's an opportunity for unsigned artists and up and coming artists to showcase their music at the Bluesfest in an atmosphere where they have a live audience,” Ms Colenbrander said.

"It's a great initiative that most people don't get to tap into. To play at one of the world's renowned festivals.”

Nine finalists will be chosen across the two categories to play at the Beach Hotel on Wednesday night and all nine will play at Bluesfest.

"There is heaps of opportunities and prizes offered,” she said.

Grommets performed from 9am until 5pm and were invited to play three originals or covers for judges.

"We have kids as young as 10 entering which is so cool and some of them have never performed before so it's quite nerve racking for them.”