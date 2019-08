Mitchell Craig Full Profile Login to follow

ALSTONVILLE soccer club hosted about 1200 kids at its annual Junior Football Carnival at Geoff Watt Oval on Sunday.

This year's carnival, was open to all club teams with players aged 5 to 11 years - including all girls teams.

There were teams from the local area, as well as teams from further afield - including many teams from the Mid North Coast and Gold Coast regions.