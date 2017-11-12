Menu
PHOTOS: 110th Mullum Show highlights

ABOVE Finalists in the Miss Showgirl quest, Tegan Van Den Berg, Runner up Kassandra Sheaffe, Winner Amber Cordell-Mollet and Zoe Wandell.
Alina Rylko
by

MULLUMBIMBY Agricultural Show Society secretary Tanja Branson said the committee was grateful to the community for its support of the 110th Mullumbimby Show.

Held over the weekend at the Mullumbimby Showground, the annual show kicked off with an impressive truck parade through the main street.

"We had the the community come out in droves, and as non-for-profit organisation, we are just are really proud and grateful for that support,” Ms Branson said.

Prominent Mullumbimby businessman Rob Bridgland, owner of Bridglands Betta Home Living, opened the show and sponsored the popular Showtime FMX showcase.

"We not only have the community behind us but also local businesses,” Ms Branson said.

"Once visitors paid gate admission they had a lot of activities to do, free of charge,” she said.

Pavilion entries for fruit and vegetables was down this year, due to weather.

The Pavilion orchid exhibit was a highlight.

Topics:  110th mullumbimby show mullumbimby agricultural show society northern rivers lifestyle tanja branson

Lismore Northern Star
