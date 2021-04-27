Photographer slams Instagram for censoring breastfeeding

Sunshine Coast photographer Linzie Russo says her posts on Instagram are being penalised. Pictures: Linzie Russo

A Sunshine Coast photographer has slammed Instagram for its "double standards" after claiming her posts showing mums breastfeeding were being hidden from her followers.

Linzie Russo posts photos capturing motherhood to her page.

Subjects include breastfeeding, maternity and newborn profile images.

The Bli Bli woman said she first noticed her content was missing from her followers' feeds after a fellow photographer couldn't find her profile.

"I asked other people through my stories on Instagram if anyone could see me and half the people that had a look said that I wasn't there, or they couldn't find me," she said.

"A lot of people have said they haven't seen me posting but I post pretty much daily, so they're not coming up.

"I knew then that they had shadow banned me."

Shadow banning involves social media platforms hiding or blocking a user's posts from showing up in their followers' feeds, generally without their knowledge.

While Instagram doesn't openly admit to shadow banning, the platform's policy says content can be "downranked" if it's labelled as misinformation by its "fact-checking partners".

Mrs Russo said a few of her posts were reported and therefore taken down by Instagram despite not breaching any rules.

"When they take an image down and I say 'no it's breastfeeding', then they have allowed it to come back up, but I think every time it's removed it's a black mark against my name," she said.

"I reckon they've just put me in the naughty corner since then."

Compared to other revealing content posted on Instagram, Mrs Russo said it was "ridiculous" she was being penalised.

"There's such double standards," she said.

"You see way worse on there and I haven't actually done anything wrong.

She said she would understand the restrictions if she had posted something shocking or upsetting.

"But all I've done is posted photos of mums feeding their baby - keeping them alive," she said.

"It feels a bit unfair and it's affecting what I'm doing."

Mrs Russo said the downranking of her content was negatively affecting her photography business.

"Even clients won't be able to find me, some of them had a really hard time in finding me and had to go through Google to get my website," she said.

"A lot of people I know take a lot of bookings from Instagram and I used to but then I just thought it was the way it was that I wasn't getting anybody contact me through there.

An Instagram spokesman said Mrs Russo's account had been reviewed and any posts depicting breastfeeding that were removed "mistakenly" by an automated review were restored.

He said breastfeeding photos were allowed on Instagram but the platform restricted some images of "female breasts" if they included nipples.

Instagram policy states content is only removed if it violates guidelines but appeals are offered if a mistake is made.

Where Instagram can recommend content to users, such as in the explore page, "sexually suggestive" content may not appear despite it not breaking any rules.