Photographer focuses lens on women of Byron

FOR world photographer and surfer Saskia Koerner, the combination of salty water, pumping waves and a woman's form is a recipe for magic.

According to the fine art and fashion photographer, all it takes is one fin, one woman and a whole lot of creative energy to create the perfect image.

"The elegance of the female form combined with the single fin surfboard results in a graceful dance on the water that is truly quite mesmerizing," she said.

And the women of Byron Bay have been the focus of her latest creative project, 'Lightwaves', a portrait series of female single fin riders across the globe.

Saskia Koerner

Forty local women were captured on film by Saskia in the lead up to the exhibition, which will run as part of the Byron Bay Surf Festival.

"Byron is magic and I was so happy to come back to reconnect with dear friends from eight years ago when I last spent a summer in Byron," she said.

"The response for the project was super positive and it feels like just a great documentation of a big beautiful family here. The diversity of women here is a celebration every sunrise."

She said she loved meeting resident surfers, and was inspired by their stories and experience.

"Although I met women from everywhere coming out of the waves at The Pass - Tibetan, French, Canadian and from other places in Australia, there is a really strong local crew here from Byron and surrounds," she said.

"I met lots of amazing older women at Wategos who were so inspiring to me. It was interesting to hear what it was like to surf here in the 60's and 70's and how womens' surfing has evolved and become more accepted and popular now."

Saskia became a photographer after a successful career as a clothing designer.

"A few years back I was on a surf trip in the jungles of Java and was asked to shoot land shot of the surfers while the surf photographers were on the water. I couldn't deny my true passion any longer and switched my career full time to photography, " she said.

The south African born photographer is as passionate about her profession as she is about surfing.

"I love capturing the grace and femininity women have gliding on waves. It's a different style to men and we are in a process of embracing that more and more in women's surfing."

She began the single fin series while living in California, and hopes to capture women from across the globe in coming years.

"The amount of women gracing the line up was something new for me coming from South Africa and I knew I had to document them. The technique of single fin surfing really complements the feminine expression and style," she said.

"From California I continued my journey to my second home, Bali and started documenting my old friends at our local spot, Batu Bolong. Byron Bay was naturally my next stop as I had spent time here a decade ago and it was time to reunite with the beautiful tribe of women here."

The Lightwaves exhibition will start with an opening night on Wednesday, February 22 at Bay Leaf Cafe.

Doors will be open from 6pm to 8pm and the event will feature music by Johnny Utah and food by The Grassy Bowl food truck.

Saskia will also be at the cafe between 9am and 11am for an artist meet and greet from February 23 to 25.