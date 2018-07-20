Menu
Angus and Julia Stone perform at the amphitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg
PHOTO: Splendour in the Grass Day 1

Marc Stapelberg
by
20th Jul 2018 10:27 PM
Grammy-winning New Zealand singer Lorde headlined Friday's bill, which included performances from the likes of Angus and Julia Stone, DMA'S, The Presets and Khalid.

The three-day festival, at North Byron Parklands, sold out in less than 30 minutes this year, with more than 35,000 expected to attend each day and more than 19,000 camping on site.

Splendour in the Grass continues until Sunday, with artists such as Gold Coast singer-songwriter Sydney band Gang of Youths, Vampire Weekend and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar set to perform.

