Dominic Harris sent in this photo showing how close houses in the Stockland Newport estate are. Photo: Dominic Harris
Property

Stockland admits to housing estate ‘mistake’

by Erin Smith
23rd Jan 2019 8:54 PM
STOCKLAND admits it was a mistake to allow residents to build to the same boundary line in an estate north of Brisbane.

The statement follows a viral photo, taken in the Newport estate, of two houses built side-by-side with overlapping gutters.

Newport resident Karen Evans snapped the photo while checking out the new Stockland estate at Newport, north of Brisbane, last week.

"We had heard the houses were really close to each other so thought we would have a look at some existing houses in the estate," she said.

Karen Evans snapped this photo of two houses in the Stockland estate at Newport. Photo: Karen Evans
She didn't expect to find a house with a gutter sitting under its neighbour's gutter.

"It was a bit too close," she said.

She shared the photo on the Redcliffe Peninsula Community Facebook page, with close to 600 people commenting on it.

Moreton Bay Regional Council declined to comment and referred the Herald to Stockland.

A Stockland spokesman said: "In the early stages of Stockland's Newport community, the project's approval allowed a small number of neighbouring properties to build to the same shared boundary in select locations.

"We became aware of the issue in 2017 and quickly amended the development application for current and future stages of the community in order to address the distance between neighbouring properties."

