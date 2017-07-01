18°
PHOTO GALLERY: Cow moo-ved to safety

Alina Rylko
| 1st Jul 2017 8:32 PM Updated: 9:35 PM
Cow rescue at Drake on Saturday.
Cow rescue at Drake on Saturday.

TABULAM SES crews had to 'think outside the box' to rescue a cow at a property at Drake, west of Casino on Saturday.

Unit controller Neville O'Malley said an excavator was used to winch the animal to safety after it had fallen four metres into a concrete wall cavity.

"A bloke was building a house into a hill and had a box corner in the building, for support," Mr O'Malley said.

"One of his cows fell into the box corner yesterday, about lunchtime.

"He heard it moo-ing and that's how he found it.

"We put some slings underneath the cow and just attached the slings to the excavator and he picked it up.

"We were lucky it was a quiet cow, if it started kicking, we might have had to go to plan B and put straps around it."

Mr O'Malley said this was the first cow rescue for the crew in a few years. Cows tend to get trapped in cattle grids and dams.

Posting photos from on their Facebook page, SES said the cow was "alive and well" after being moo-ved to safety.

"One of those different jobs today today, just to get us thinking outside the box," an SES post read.

Residents, including Rosey Smithers, congratulated Tabulam SES' crew of four, for their efforts in the two hour rescue.

"Well done guys. Hope the cow said thank-you."

