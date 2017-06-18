PHOTO GALLERY: Norco Primex closes with strong sales

SPLISH SPLASH: Annabel Casey, 2, of Murwillumbah in front of a giant tractor at Norco Primex, Casino.

AS THE gates closed on the 33rd annual Norco Primex Field Days on Saturday, many exhibitors reported one of their most successful sales events despite the rain.

Newly established director Bruce Wright, who took over ownership of the event from his father John earlier this year said the annual three-day expo at Casino wound up as one of the strongest expos to date.

"I guess the old saying 'Mud brings money' is true,” he said.

"One trader told me of a turnover exceeding $200,000 during the opening day.”

"There is no doubt this is a 'selling event', as we have a great region of diversity that sustains strong enquiry and sales,” Mr Wright said.

Long-time exhibitors, Dover and Sons owner Murray Dover said "with Bruce now at the helm we look forward to increased activity next year.”

Days Machinery director Graeme McKenna said he expected to sell four tractors.

President of the North Coast Braford Promotions Group Cameron Bennett said sales enquiries were coming from as far as Port Macquarie.

"Those people came up (Saturday), and they liked what they saw.

"I am very confident of sales over the next few weeks from our Primex display.”

Yulgilbar Station general manager Rob Sinnamon - Santa Gertrudis Stud said only "buyers serious about looking for product or genetics are here”.

"They will come rain, hail or shine.”

Richmond Valley Council GM Vaughan Macdonald said the event was likely to grow, with a newly negotiated three year sponsorship.

"Given the weather, it is a testament to everyone involved to make things happen.

"We will continue to work with Bruce to grow this event for many years. Our community wants jobs, growth and economic development.”

Country music icon James Blundell was a special guest, performing at several pop-up concerts across the site.

"I am now looking forward to the 12-month lead in to Primex 2018 (to launch in August).

"The planning starts now and current and new exhibitors will see our five-year plan begin to formalise.

"My sincere thanks goes to the many exhibitors.”