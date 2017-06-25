PHOTO GALLERY: Lismore's heart shines bright at Lantern Parade

IT may still be a little battered and bruised from this year's floods, but Lismore's heart and soul shone bright at Saturday night's Lantern Parade.

Resilient Hearts was the theme of this year's parade and it could not have been more fitting.

Like so many others in the community, Lantern Parade organiser LightnUp was hit hard by the floods and lost more than 90% of its lanterns. But in an amazing community effort, all were repaired and restored in time for Saturday night's parade.

The Queen of Hearts - the only lantern that emerged from the floods unscathed - became a symbol of the community's strength to rise up in the face of adversity, and was one of the lanterns who led this year's parade.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Pegasus was also there, its front leg damaged, but looking majestic as ever.

The biggest cheers, however, went to the SES and its Noah's Ark lantern, who led this year's parade.

Thousands lined the streets in what was a joyful, funny and moving evening.

At Oakes Oval, the finale told the story of Lismore's recovery through light, dance and sound.

"How good is it not to have water falling out the sky?” said Lismore's Mayor Isaac Smith as he opened the finale.

"A couple of months ago, people probably thought we wouldn't be standing here today, but Lismore is bigger and badder than anything Mother Nature can throw at us.

"It's been amazing to watch our community heal over the past few months. So many hearts that were broken have been mended.

"The whole region is here to celebrate tonight what Lismore is famous for, and that's our community heart,” he said.

Kyla Reid, who works in Lismore, said it was inspiring to see the community come together and celebrate.

"To overcome what we've overcome in the last few months, I think it's extraordinary and it's a testament to the community here and how strong we are.”

Annie Kia, of The Channon, said the parade and finale had told Lismore's story beautifully.

"It was very moving.I t makes me feel proud of Lismore - what a great community we have.”