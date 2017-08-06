PHOTO GALLERY: Lismore celebrities in the swing at charity dance

Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer dancers at Lismore Workers Club.

AFTER six months of gruelling dance rehearsals, Lismore's celebrities finally clashed on Saturday night for the Celebrity Dance for Cancer.

The glittering black-tie event at Lismore Workers Club raised over $72,000 in donations for the NSW Cancer Council.

Real Estate Agent Katrina Beohm, with dance teacher Rhiannan Beardow, won the Judge's Choice with a contemporary routine raising $2,930.

"I was really wrapped I could do the quality of dance that Rhiannan and I trained for, because it was a direct reflection on the dance teacher," Ms Beohm said.

"Cancer Council's Abby Wallace put together an amazing night - I've never experienced anything like it."

Ms Beohm said the atmosphere was "alive and electric" as the town's well-known faces appeared in fancy dress.

"Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith was the stand-out for the dress up, painting his toe nails and fingernails black," she said.

"I just loved being among people that care so much about our community and cancer fundraising."

The sought after People's Choice award went to Nathan White from Bank of Queensland and Roisin Francis from Jump Shake Dance.

"He went all out in the solo bits of his modern routine and really shone," Ms Beohm said.

"I think the judges would have had a hard time picking a winner."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Guest Judges on the night were MP Thomas George, MP Kevin Hogan, former mayor Jenny Dowell and Leah White (formerly of The Northern Star and winner of the 2015 event).

"The audience was buzzing and we raised much needed funds for people going through cancer in the community," Ms Wallace said, "At the end of the day that's what we were there for.

Oncology North Coast's Dr Adam Boyce raised the most money, with his donations totalling $10,528.

The dance 'amateur' pulled off a flawless routine with teacher Serena Joy motivated by the courage of his patients.

Not far behind, St Vincent's Hospital vascular ward nurse unit manager John Allan raised $9198.

Northern Star's Digital Producer Marnie Johnston impressed crowds with a catwoman themed pole dance, while St Johns College teacher Annette Reen revived rockabilly.