Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gold Coast's Ruby-Jaye Short, 9 months, with mum Kylie Short having a blast at the 131st Alstonville Agricultural Show.
The Gold Coast's Ruby-Jaye Short, 9 months, with mum Kylie Short having a blast at the 131st Alstonville Agricultural Show. Francis Witsenhuysen
Rural

PHOTO GALLERY: It's show time at Alstonville

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
26th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Alstonville Agricultural Society President Zac Convery says surprisingly he isn't the youngest person to have organised a country show.

"There's been younger than me and they had things just as under control as me,” the 24-year-old said.

It's his first year at the helm of the 131st Alstonville Agricultural Show, which started yesterday, with all the show favourites and some exciting new additions.

"The horse events have kicked off and there is a rodeo ... it's a bull riding team event this year instead of single riders,” he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Something different is a cross cut saw competition which is tonight... they are saws that are hundreds of years old. We are trailing it this year.

"We get some competitors out of the crowd, one man on each end on the back of a ute with a log and the team that cuts the log the quickest wins some prize money.

"The monster trucks and roly poly cars are also not to be missed.”

He said organisers were expecting a bumper crowd due the beautiful weather.

"We are trying to get people into agriculture and showcase what Alstonville has to offer,” he said.

"People should come along because it's affordable, nice weather, it's a good country show and it's family friendly.”

The Alstonville show is on until Saturday, October 26 at the Alstonville Showgrounds. For more information or to see the full program head to http://alstonvilleshow.net/shows-events/

131st show alstonville alstonville agricultural show society alstonville show alstonville showgrounds
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pair to be sentenced over large-scale cocaine supply

    premium_icon Pair to be sentenced over large-scale cocaine supply

    Crime THE men were arrested amid a number of raids last year.

    'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    premium_icon 'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    Crime Court hears the couple agreed to use of buried shipping container

    Man accused of stalking a woman and her daughter for months

    premium_icon Man accused of stalking a woman and her daughter for months

    Crime Lismore man on Child Protection Register arrested

    Iconic Aussie product to get a boost thanks to $1.6m project

    premium_icon Iconic Aussie product to get a boost thanks to $1.6m project

    News The tree's oil has been hailed as "medicine cabinet in a bottle”