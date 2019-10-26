PHOTO GALLERY: It's show time at Alstonville

The Gold Coast's Ruby-Jaye Short, 9 months, with mum Kylie Short having a blast at the 131st Alstonville Agricultural Show.

YOUNG Alstonville Agricultural Society President Zac Convery says surprisingly he isn't the youngest person to have organised a country show.

"There's been younger than me and they had things just as under control as me,” the 24-year-old said.

It's his first year at the helm of the 131st Alstonville Agricultural Show, which started yesterday, with all the show favourites and some exciting new additions.

"The horse events have kicked off and there is a rodeo ... it's a bull riding team event this year instead of single riders,” he said.

"Something different is a cross cut saw competition which is tonight... they are saws that are hundreds of years old. We are trailing it this year.

"We get some competitors out of the crowd, one man on each end on the back of a ute with a log and the team that cuts the log the quickest wins some prize money.

"The monster trucks and roly poly cars are also not to be missed.”

He said organisers were expecting a bumper crowd due the beautiful weather.

"We are trying to get people into agriculture and showcase what Alstonville has to offer,” he said.

"People should come along because it's affordable, nice weather, it's a good country show and it's family friendly.”

The Alstonville show is on until Saturday, October 26 at the Alstonville Showgrounds. For more information or to see the full program head to http://alstonvilleshow.net/shows-events/