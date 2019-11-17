PHOTO GALLERY: Did we see you at Bangalow Show?

BANGALOW show went ahead with a thick blanket of smoke hanging in the air most of the weekend from nearby bush fires at Mount Nardi.

Crowd and competitor numbers were down as with the long running drought and the fires impacting the local rural sector took their toll.

Even so once again, after more than forty years on the job, the reassuring tones of Peter Crawford the 'Voice of Bangalow Show' rang out across the arena and the town.

Bangalow Show Society vice president Ron Chittick said it was a trying year for competitors across all categories.

"Especially so for the the cattle exhibitors, with the lack of rain, feed is very short and grain is very expensive to buy. To feed their cattle up like they do is very expensive,” he said.

"The horses fellows are feeling the pinch and some of the horse classes have been down this year.”

"The lack of water would have an impact on the produce displays as well but people from in and around the Bangalow village are here which is wonderful to see.”

This year's Bangalow Show Girl was Lily Harrison from Corndale who graduated last month from Cape Byron Steiner School.

"It feels wonderful, the experience of being with all these wonderful women was amazing,” she said

The Bush poetry competition drew a big crowd on Saturday afternoon with a large group of competitors chancing their hand.

Organised by local Bangalow word-smith Angus Thurgate, the winner was Robert Gibson from Byron Bay who has been connected with Writers at the Rails and Lismore Live Poets for around 20 years.

Judges Hannah Ross, Ben Alcock and Greg Nash said they were won over by Greg's deeply felt, true personal story.

A large contingent of show stalwarts were also awarded life memberships at this year's show including David Hill, Michael O'Meara and brothers Steven and Gary Jarrett.

Entrant in the Bangalow Show Young Woman of the Year Award Ashley Ebbott from Broken Head shared the experience with her mum and dad Tim and Michelle along with her Nan Mabel.

"It was an amazing experience,” she said. "It was really great for building my confidence in talking to other people.”

Despite the dust, this Bangalow tradition carried on.