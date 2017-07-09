PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds motor-in to glamping show

Michelle Tredoux and Bill McInerney consider an "extravagant” patio off a Royal Flair caravan.

SMILING from ear-to-ear, Lawrence Williams admitted the caravan he and wife Robyne just bought was an "impulse” buy.

For a cool $94,000, the owner of Williams Fencing, Casino, made the upgrade to the Desert Rose from a trailer, while browsing the Outdoor Leisure Show on Saturday.

The couple weren't sure where they would take the new motorhome.

But New Age Caravans' owner Paul Cameron said the options were plentiful, with the motor home designed for "getting off the beaten track”.

It has anti-theft GPS tracking, independent suspension, under-body armour, high checker plates, leather interiors, an oven, and washing machine.

Lawrence and Robyne Williams with saleswoman Kylee McKinnon in front of their new New Age off-road Caravan alina rylko

It was one of many caravans on show at the re-branded expo, formerly the 4WD, Caravan, Camping and Marine show.

The show in its 20th year attracted a broad crowd, including families looking for homes.

Michelle Tredoux and Bill McInerney of Ballina turned up for "the novelty factor”.

"Having a patio on your caravan, with your outdoor TV, it's all extravagant,” Ms Tredoux said.