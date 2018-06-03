PHOTO GALLERY: Amazing images by our readers

YOU'RE a talented bunch.

Every week The Northern Star runs a little competition on our Facebook page, calling out for your best photos.

The winning photo - the one that gets the most "likes” from our readers - is made the Facebook cover image for the week.

We get so many amazing photos, that we thought we'd pull some of them together for this special photo gallery.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you have some photography skills, why not share your images with us?

Head to our Facebook page on a Monday night, which is when we do a call-out for your photos. All you have to do is post your photo in the comments section.