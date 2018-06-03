Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEAN SWEEP: Haunting image of a surfer.
CLEAN SWEEP: Haunting image of a surfer. Rebecca Ryan
Community

PHOTO GALLERY: Amazing images by our readers

3rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM

YOU'RE a talented bunch.

Every week The Northern Star runs a little competition on our Facebook page, calling out for your best photos.

The winning photo - the one that gets the most "likes” from our readers - is made the Facebook cover image for the week.

We get so many amazing photos, that we thought we'd pull some of them together for this special photo gallery.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

If you have some photography skills, why not share your images with us?

Head to our Facebook page on a Monday night, which is when we do a call-out for your photos. All you have to do is post your photo in the comments section.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Have you seen this pair? Police concerned for woman's safety

    Have you seen this pair? Police concerned for woman's safety

    News POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a woman who may be travelling with a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

    Urzila asks why, scientists, why?

    Urzila asks why, scientists, why?

    Whats On Comedian's new show is called Studies Have Shown

    Firefighters attend hospital alarm

    Firefighters attend hospital alarm

    News Fire crews attend cold night alarm at hospital

    Country stars bring their endless success

    Country stars bring their endless success

    Music The McClymonts are comming to the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners