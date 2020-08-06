Photo at centre of ‘petty’ neighbour dispute

This patch of lawn shared by two Sydney neighbours has sparked a fierce debate online, with some labelling the apparent dispute “ridiculous”.

If there is one thing that has continued to cause a rift between Aussies neighbours, it's the

contentious (and awkward) issue of who is responsible for mowing that little strip of grass that adjoins properties.

And now the conversation has erupted online after a Sydney resident posted a controversial photo of a grassy patch shared by two homes in the lower North Shore.

The image, which was posted in a community Facebook group, shows a neighbour to have dutifully mowed right up until they hit the border, leaving a strip of grass untouched, as it technically isn't theirs.

"Seems these 2 neighbours in … Chatswood clearly don't get on," the caption read.

Many people branded it "ridiculous" while others shared similar experiences.

The image shows the grass mowed right up until the border of the adjoining house, where it ends. Picture: Facebook/WilloughbyLiving

"Why wouldn't the person who whippersnipperwerd just go to the end. Visually it would actually look better," one person wrote.

"We used to have to do this as our old neighbours didn't like us touching 'his lawn' even though it was less than 30cms wrote another.

"That is verging on the ridiculous," a third resident commented.

Another suggested it was the gardener's choice to leave the strip.

"They would be employing a gardener doubt the homeowner would be doing that."

The discussion then spilt onto Ben Fordham Live on 2GB with the radio host determined to settle the debate.

"There's a blow up on a community Facebook page in Willoughby in regards to someone (who) was doing their edges on the footpath outside their home, but then they stopped when they reached the boundary line, even though there was just one more metre outside the next person's property," Ben told his listeners.

It’s sparked a heated debate of who should be mowing that little strip of grass. Picture: Facebook/WilloughbyLiving

He then referred to the photo that had been posted onto the Willoughby Living Facebook page.

"What's the rule here?" he asked.

Listeners were quick to call in, again branding the move "petty".

However, the owner of the property who neglected the patch of grass took to the Facebook group to explain the situation.

"OMG. I think I have just been lawn shamed!" they said.

"Relax people, we like our neighbours and promise in future we will get our gardeners to co-ordinate better.

"Hopefully then you can all sleep better at night or focus on issues more worthy of raising on a community page."

Nonetheless, it's still a hot topic with conversation continuing on this morning's show with Ben joking: "I thought cutting another bloke's grass was off limits!"

One caller talked about an experience she'd had when she lived in Sydney in Ku-ring-gai.

2GB’s breakfast show host Ben Fordham. Picture: Nine

"We lived in one of those streets where the trees arch over the road and so the grass on the nature strip was pretty naff," she said. "It didn't really grow very well. So a lot of people got rid of the lawns and put Agapanthus (flowers) in."

However, the neighbour who owned the neglected patch of lawn wasn't impressed and complained.

The City of Willoughby Council confirmed it was not responsible for the maintenance of the grass strip, instead it's the responsibility of the owner.

Originally published as Photo at centre of 'petty' neighbour dispute