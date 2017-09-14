Phone pop-up parties for marriage equality

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: Australia is being asked to make their Yes or No opinion known in the postal survey.

RESIDENTS in the Northern Rivers have jumped on-board a nation-wide Yes Equality campaign inviting Australians to gather in their town and call their friends, neighbours, and complete strangers to ask them to vote Yes.

Two 'phone pop-up parties' will be held next week for the postal plebiscite, where Australians will be asked to vote on whether or not they believe same-sex couples should be allowed to marry.

The postal survey will only ask a single question and that question can only be answered with a 'Yes' or a 'No'.

The question that will be posed in the survey is: Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?

All postal papers will be sent out by September 25, and must be mailed back by October 27 for your vote to count.

Here is where you can get involved in the phone bank parties:

- Byron Community Centre on Tuesday, September 19 from 5pm- 8.30pm.

- Lismore on Wednesday, September 20 at 5:50pm - 7:30pm at, 27 Uralba St, Lismore NSW 2480, Australia.

Bring yourself, maybe a friend and your phone.

Voters can also sing aloud their 'yes' votes by gathering and posting votes off together in groups at the Post Office.

Whether it's a work group, church group, people who live in the same town, or a club you can list your invitation and to post a photo of your group.

Pledge your vote here.

Register your interest in the events on Northern Rivers 'YES' For Equality on Facebook.