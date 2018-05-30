Phone intercepts crucial in alleged drug syndicate case

Police search a house in North Lismore and arrest an occupant during yesterday's raids.

Police search a house in North Lismore and arrest an occupant during yesterday's raids. Marc Stapelberg

TELEPHONE intercepts are likely to play a crucial role in the case against a Lismore man accused of being involved with a large-scale drug syndicate, a court has heard.

Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas appeared, dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, in the dock of Lismore Local Court today.

The 22-year-old was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug of a small to indictable quantity and participating in criminal activity after a spate of raids on the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast yesterday.

He was refused bail, along with two other men, after police executed search warrants in Lismore, Byron Bay and Bilinga on the Gold Coast.

One of his co-accused was due to face Tweed Heads Local Court today, while another was due to front court in Byron Bay.

A fourth man was granted bail to face court next month.

Defence solicitor John Adams made no application for bail and lodged no pleas on his client's behalf during his appearance today.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik asked for the matter to be adjourned until August.

Mr Gradisnik said the allegations would relate "substantially” to telephone intercepts.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter until August 7.

Mr Gradisnik told the court Mr Vilkelis-Curas' co-accused who was today due in Tweed Heads Local Court was expected to appear in Lismore on that day.