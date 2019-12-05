Menu
Briefs are yet to be served in the case against a pair accused of drug supply.
News

Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

Liana Turner
5th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FULL briefs of evidence are yet to be served in the case against a Casino pair facing drug supply charges.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when her matter was mentioned recently.

Ms Hogan remains bail refused on a host of drug and weapons charges.

Police will allege she was supplying methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis.

The police prosecutor told Lismore Local Court the brief of evidence had not been finalised.

“I understand, your honour, there’s some telecommunication interception material,” he said.

He said some documents were yet to be completed and some outstanding CCTV was still to be served upon the defence.

“These matters will eventually, hopefully, go back to Casino where they originated,” he said.

The brief was also still in progress for co-accused Kane Joseph Davy, 32, who remains on bail and at a residential rehabilitation centre.

Mr Davy is also facing drug supply and weapon charges.

The pair were among a group arrested as a result of a spate of police raids in August.

They will return to court in January.

casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

