Phoenix resource sector fuels regional jobs growth

A RESURGENT resources sector is powering jobs growth across Queensland, according to the Queensland Resources Council.

Chief executive Ian Macfarlane said for every direct job in the resources sector in Queensland, six full time jobs were supported indirectly.

"With confidence returning, new projects are emerging, old mines are being extended and mothballed mines are coming back online," he said.

"SEEK has more than 1400 vacancies in mining, resources and energy in Queensland, with more than half paying $100,000 or more."

The resources sector now provides one in every six dollars in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 16,400 businesses across the State - all from 0.1 per cent of Queensland's land mass.

About 3506 jobs have been created in the resources sector this year, including 210 at Stanmore's Isaac Plains East, 200 at Bengal Coal Dysart East Underground, 230 at Peabody's North Goonyella, and about 50 jobs through apprenticeships with Hastings Deering.