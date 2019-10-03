'Top bloke' has a dying wish for his family

TOP BLOKE: Phill Leadbeatter is a much loved member of the Northern Rivers community.

ACCORDING to his family, Phil Leadbeatter is the definition of a "top bloke".

The 59-year-old would do anything for anyone, which is why he is so deeply loved by those around him and why the weight of what he's going through is so much heavier on the heart.

On October 15 last year, Mr Leadbeatter was diagnosed with stage four adeno carsinoma - lung cancer.

"While this cancer diagnosis is something that many people sadly face, Phil and Sandy's situation is so much worse due to the range of complications they have to deal with on a daily basis," Mr Leadbeatter's sister, Janelle Jeffery, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"(Their) children have got, one of them especially, severe autism," Mrs Jeffery explained.

"(The youngest, who is 10) can't speak (and) he just can't go to the toilet, he has to have a nappy and you know, it's full on."

Having injured his back in a motorbike accident a few years ago, Mr Leadbeatter has been looking after his family with support from the disability pension.

This little financial assistance the Leadbeatter family receives goes towards Mr Leadbeatter looking after his wife, Sandy, who suffers from a neurological disorder, and his role as the primary carer of one of his sons, as his wife finds it difficult to care for both boys by herself.

"I set up (a GoFundMe page) mainly to help Sandy afterwards," Mrs Jeffery said.

"As you can imagine, Sandy is very nervous about the future and anxious for herself and her sons.

"She will also be dealing with the grief of (potentially) losing a much loved life partner and the father of her boys.

"It's basically for her to be able to keep living, because she's going to have a massive task (ahead of her)."

It has been nearly a year since Mr Leadbeatter's diagnosis, with the family taking each day as it comes.

Initially only given four to twelve months to live, his doctors are amazed that he is still alive.

"You ask how he is every day and he never tells you how bad he really is; you see him and he never complains," Mrs Jeffery said.

"He's such a positive person and he's trying to stay positive.

"He's still got to drive the family everywhere because he's the only driver in the family, so he struggles to do that even when he's had the chemo.

"He's just a really good guy and a really good bloke.

"I don't know what else to say about him, he's just, he's incredible."

