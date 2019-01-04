'Phenomenally successful' store to close in busy street

AFTER three years of booming business Bangalow is saying goodbye to the successful designer boutique offering hand-made timber furniture and other artisan made homewares, Hendrix and Harlow.

Behind the business is Mark Lubbock and Myee Harlow, otherwise known as Hendrix & Harlow - who announced the news on Facebook.

The "local brand has had phenomenal success over the last three years” but announced they were moving on to new ventures after a change in circumstances.

"Hendrix & Harlow wanted to be part of the movement that brought love and appreciation back into handcrafted objects by making pieces that are respectful to our environment and are treasured for years to come,” they wrote.

Myee announced she was moving on to create more art and writing.

Mark - whose "passion for creating bespoke furniture was being overshadowed by the fast growth of this successful brand” - will continue creating furniture.

The business will close early this month.

"With this comes a very rare opportunity for a new vendor to secure a long term lease in this sought after location of Bangalow village - the shop is available immediately for a new tenant to jump into,” they wrote.

"We both feel truly blessed to be part of the Northern Rivers community and the greater social community online,” Myee said.

"Your support and encouragement is what made Hendrix & Harlow what it is today and will continue to bring out the best in our new journeys. So with happy hearts we step forward into the next chapters of our lives. Here's to all of you out there following your heart and your dreams, after all that is what we are here on this magical planet to do.”

The lease is being managed by Elders Real Estate Bangalow, who said it was a "rare opportunity”.

The listing states the building comprised of four rooms and an outdoor deck was "an ideal premises to continue operation as a retail outlet but also could be used as an office space”.

"Station Street Bangalow is a popular retail precinct with a variety of eclectic stores offering an array of fashion, food, beauty and home wares. Inspections by appointment.”