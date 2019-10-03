Pharmacy robbery accused remains under guard in hospital

A man has been accused of robbing Bonalbo Pharmacy while armed with a syringe.

A MAN accused of an armed robbery in Bonalbo remains in hospital.

Kyle Reece Cook, 33, remains in custody but was under guard at Lismore Base Hospital when his matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police will allege Mr Cook threatened two employees of a Bonalbo pharmacy with a syringe after entering the Sandilands St business about 9.05am on Monday.

Police will allege Mr Cook demanded methadone from staff and took prescription medication before leaving.

He was arrested a short time later and was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

The court heard authorities had been waiting for the accused to be no longer intoxicated by the methadone he'd taken.

Initially, Magistrate Peter Bugden raised the prospect of a bedside hearing being held at the hospital.

But Mr Cook's solicitor, Natasha Wood, made no application for bail and asked for the matter to be adjourned.

Ms Wood lodged no formal pleas on behalf of her client.

The court heard Mr Cook had officially been transferred from being under police guard to that of Corrective Services.

He's due to appear before the court by video link from custody on October 16.