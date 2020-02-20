Menu
Lismore Discount Drug Store Steven Defrenne praised the police for responding so quickly when a man started throwing rocks randomly.
Pharmacist has new G-bah store vandalised

Holly Cormack
20th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
PHARMACIST Steven Defrenne has expressed his gratitude to police after they arrived in mere minutes to stop a man throwing rocks at his new Goonellabah store.

At around 7pm on Wednesday night, the new Discount Drug Store on the corner of Rous Road and Pleasant Street was left damaged after a man began throwing rocks at the glass wall.

Mr Defrenne had been in his office doing paperwork when he heard the commotion.

“I was doing some work in my office the store had been closed for about an hour I was just about to pack up and go home for the day when all of a sudden I heard this big smash.”

“I look outside the window and see this man talking to himself and rambling. He was picking up rocks and throwing them at the window.”

“I turned the lights out, locked all the doors and called the police. They rocked up in a few minutes.”

For about five minutes, the man was wandering up and down Rous road, picking up large decorative rocks, which separate the footpath from the shopping centre carpark, and throwing them.

According to Mr Defrenne, he looked to be in his mid-30s and was drinking something out a bottle.

“They treated him really well. Everyone was really calm, there wasn’t any tackling or anything,” he said.

“They just spoke to him and after a bit he was happy to go with them.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the cops. They don’t get praise often enough and I thought they handled the situation really well.”

