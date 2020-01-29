Pezzutti wins Mr Modified grand final

Mr Modified grand final main event winner Andrew Pezzutti (centre) is pictured with 30-lap feature race runner-up Mitch Randall (left) and third-placed Josh Rose. Randall was the overall 2020 Mr Modified Series Champion after the two rounds.

ANDREW Pezzutti won the Mr Modified series grand final on Monday at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

But the overall winner of the two-round tournament was Mitch Randall.

Randall, who clinched the series win with a runner-up result to Pezzutti in the 30-lap decider, had accumulated enough points after he got his campaign off to a perfect start with a round one Boxing Day feature race win at the circuit.

Josh Rose was placed third in Monday's main event.

When the final Mr Modified series points were tallied by officials, Randall (376) was three points clear of Pezzutti (373), while Lee Gorton (293) was third overall in the championship.

Gorton, who finished seventh in this most recent main event, had scored enough points by virtue of his strong second placing in the opening round.

Randall was the fastest driver in the title decider when, midway through the feature race, he put down a 14.676sec lap at a speed of 119km/h.

Pezzutti started at the front of the field in the Mr Modified series final.

In the early stages of the race, it was Mark Robinson who held down second spot with Randall right on his tail.

Gorton and Trent Scofield also battled further back for the minor placings as Randall overtook Robinson for second position before Robinson withdrew with 15 laps remaining.

In the latter stages, the focus was on the leadership battle between Pezzutti and Randall as they moved through lapped traffic.

Although caught up with a spinning lapped car which brought on a yellow light, Pezzutti was not deemed to have caused the accident, so resumed his place at the head of the field when the race resumed.

In the battle for third, Zack McDonald challenged Rose.

But at the finish, it was Pezzutti followed by Randall and Rose in third, with McDonald a fast-finishing fourth.

The Northern Rivers Classic for Australian Motor Contest Association (AMCA) sedans was won by Shane Newstead followed by Steve Price and defending Classic trophy winner Thomas Vickery in third place.

Other main event winners were: Wally Rudder (National 4s), Brock Youngberry (junior sedans), Trent Martin (wingless sprints) and Brock Armstrong (street stocks).

The next race meeting at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway will be on February 15. All firefighters in the region will be given free admission.