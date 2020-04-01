Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 1:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Private hospital joins forces with public sector

        premium_icon Private hospital joins forces with public sector

        News THE boss of St Vincent’s Hospital Lismore says their clinical teams are "awaiting clear instructions" on how to help in the fight against coronavirus.

        • 1st Apr 2020 12:00 PM
        WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        premium_icon WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        News Watch a view from the road, as well as amazing aerial footage of just opened...

        • 1st Apr 2020 11:55 AM
        Will we crash the internet?

        premium_icon Will we crash the internet?

        News THE surge in internet use as the nation self-isolates is posing new challenges for...

        • 1st Apr 2020 12:00 PM
        NAMED: List of Northern Rivers drug dealers exposed

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Northern Rivers drug dealers exposed

        News THIS list exposes the shocking cases of street-level drug supply on the Northern...