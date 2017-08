A MINTO man visiting a service station in Ballina in June took away more than he was entitled to.

Police will allege the 19-year-old put 38 litres of petrol into his car and driven off without paying.

Two months later on August 7 the man was tracked down and spoken to by Macquarie Fields Police.

The man will be making a return trip to Ballina to face Ballina Local Court in October.

He will be facing a charge of one count of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.