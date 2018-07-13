Menu
Crews have been called to a gas leak at a Ballina service station.
News

GAS LEAK: Ballina petrol station evacuated

Samantha Poate
by
12th Jul 2018 8:57 AM | Updated: 10:55 AM

UPDATE 10.55am: THE gas cylinder has been made safe and the site has been handed back to the owner.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews finished up on the scene just after 10am.

 

Original story: HAZMAT crews and firefighters have been called to a Ballina service station this morning after reports of a gas leak.

It is understood at least three people have been evacuated from the BP on Tamarind Dr, North Ballina.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue said two crews from Ballina and one Hazmat from Goonellabah were at the scene.

The gas leak was reported just before 8.30am.

NSW Fire and Rescue said it was a slow leak from a 6000-litre LPG tank.

Firefighters are spraying foam over the leak to contain it.

The BP is currently closed and a gas technician is on site.

More to come.

