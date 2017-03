Police are hoping this distinctive jumper may lead them to the person who can assist with their inquiries into a break in at a Casino petrol station.

AT CASINO the Woolworths petrol station was broken into on Sunday night about 2am.

The person pictured may be able to assist police.

The CCTV is obviously not the best, but someone may recognise the person pictured - or his jumper.

If you have information that may assist please call Casino police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are confidential.

Police reference is E64352758