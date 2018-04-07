Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Petrol sniffing' teens call in fake stabbing to cops

Inge Hansen
by
7th Apr 2018 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

REPORTS of a person being stabbed to death were confirmed as a hoax when emergency services were called to a Urangan home.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two juveniles reportedly "sniffing petrol" called triple zero and claimed a person had been stabbed to death.

The spokesman said laughing could be heard in the background when the call was made around 7.50pm Friday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the Urangan home to find there was no stabbing.

It is understood the juveniles were not charged with any offence.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

editors picks fcemergency fcpolice hoax stabbing death urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

News Days after celebrating his daughter Zoe's first birthday, Adam Gale gave five strangers a gift they will never forget, journalist SHERELE MOODY reports.

Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

News One Northern Rivers pub could be in for a major transformation

Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Letters to the Editor A "greedy” and disrespectful theft has devastated a Casino woman

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

News Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Local Partners