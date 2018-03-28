Petrol prices: Cheapest and most expensive near you

NORTHERN Rivers motorists are being urged to fill up their vehicles with fuel before the Easter break.

Looking to capital cities, motorists can look forward to prices nearing the bottom of the cycle, according to the latest petrol price analysis from comparethemarket.com.au

Spokeswoman Abigail Koch said: "While some capital cities might be at the bottom of the petrol price cycle this long weekend, most motorists will likely get slugged at the bowser”.

"Our petrol analysis reveals prices over the quarter (December 2017 to March 2018) were at their highest in over a year.”

She said the average price across the country was 137.4 cents per litre for this period.

In the lead-up to the Easter long weekend, prices at key pit stops on popular tourist routes through Grafton and Woolgoolga are expected to reach 146.9 cents per litre for standard unleaded and 145.9 respectively.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said fuel prices in regional areas didn't tend to fluctuate as much as those in capital cities, so was therefore unlikely to see big jumps and gradual drops in prices.

He said now was the best time of the year to make use of the NRMA app and do some research.

"Get on the app first before you fill up because in some areas, despite the average prices, you will find some bargains,” Mr Khoury said.

The current average price in Ballina is 140.2 cents per litre, 135.2 in Lismore and 136.4 in Casino, according to the NRMA.

Unleaded petrol costs by towns (according to comparethemarket.com.au):

Lismore: 132 - 136.9 cents per litre

Ballina 137 - 141.9 cents per litrel

Byron Bay 137 - 141.9 cents per litre

Evans Head 137 - 141.9 cents per litre

Casino < 131.9- up to 141.9 cents per litre