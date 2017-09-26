28°
Petrol price spike expected before long weekend

People are being urged to fill up before the long weekend.
THE NRMA is urging NSW motorists to fill up now in order to get the best price before the coming long weekend, with prices expected to rise soon.

Over the past seven days, petrol prices in regional NSW rose on average 0.4 cents per litre and 0.5 cents per litre for regular unleaded and diesel.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said motorists should look to fill up now before the October long weekend.

"According to the NRMA App, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive service stations can be up to 35 cents per litre,” he said.

"With prices expected to rise in the coming days that gap could worsen - so it's important to do your research and fill up as soon as possible.

"By using the NRMA App and filling up at $1.09 rather than $1.43, the average family could save as much as $20 on a tank of regular unleaded - so there is a clear motivation to use the data available to you.”

According to the NRMA App, these are the current prices on the Northern Rivers for unleaded 91 petrol:

  • Lismore: $1.21
  • Ballina: $1.29
  • Casino: $1.19
  • Kyogle: $1.31
  • Byron Bay: $1.29.
