Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORY: Site for new Health One is where the old Evans Head school sits.
HISTORY: Site for new Health One is where the old Evans Head school sits. Susanna Freymark
News

Petition to save old school site gains traction

Susanna Freymark
by
3rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM

A PETITION to stop the sale of the old school buildings on Woodburn St in Evans Head has been distributed around town and is also online.

Created by Linda Wythes, the online Community Run and Get Up petition already has 50 signatures.

Hard copies are available at Johnny's, SPAR Supermarket, Evans Head Neighbourhood Centre, Evans to Betsy cafe and Crystal Coast Surf Shop.

The campaign wants to retain the buildings on the site for the community and continue to use them for the Living Museum and Community Technology Centre.

Replacing all that will be the Evans Head HealthOne, part of the NSW Government's $100 million statewide HealthOne Program that brings together a range of public and private health service providers.

The existing Community and Allied Health services at Evans Head are limited due to the age and size of the Community Health Centre, according to the government website.

evans head health one facility northern rivers community old school site petition
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    Health The Pottsville child was walking on the banks of Cudgera Creek when his foot went straight through a hole onto the red-hot embers.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:13 AM
    Outrage after duckings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    Outrage after duckings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    News "I just don't understand how someone could deliberately do that”

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    premium_icon Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    News Man taken to hospital after glassing incident

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM

    Local Partners