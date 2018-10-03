Petition to save old school site gains traction

HISTORY: Site for new Health One is where the old Evans Head school sits.

Susanna Freymark

A PETITION to stop the sale of the old school buildings on Woodburn St in Evans Head has been distributed around town and is also online.

Created by Linda Wythes, the online Community Run and Get Up petition already has 50 signatures.

Hard copies are available at Johnny's, SPAR Supermarket, Evans Head Neighbourhood Centre, Evans to Betsy cafe and Crystal Coast Surf Shop.

The campaign wants to retain the buildings on the site for the community and continue to use them for the Living Museum and Community Technology Centre.

Replacing all that will be the Evans Head HealthOne, part of the NSW Government's $100 million statewide HealthOne Program that brings together a range of public and private health service providers.

The existing Community and Allied Health services at Evans Head are limited due to the age and size of the Community Health Centre, according to the government website.