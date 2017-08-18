Petition to get crucial funding for rail trail

Supporters of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail with Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed MP Geoff Provest

A PETITION has been launched to show public support for the Northern Rivers Rail Trail after Tweed Shire's section was denied funding by the Federal Government.

Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed MP Geoff Provest have backed the petition, issuing a joint press release this afternoon calling for people to support it.

Earlier this month the NSW Government announced $6.5 million towards the 26km Tweed section with the expectation that the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund would match it dollar for dollar.

But when Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash released the list of successful projects on August 4, the Northern Rivers Rail Trail wasn't on it.

A spokeswoman from Minister Nash's office said the grant funding process was "highly competitive” with just 110 projects chosen out of 500 applications.

Each project is independently assessed and must pass strict criteria. It's understood that Tweed's project ticked all the boxes as a viable project, however others scored more highly.

The council is now looking at least two other avenues to attract Federal funds to the project.

Mr George said the trail had "enormous potential” to enhance the local tourism industry, create jobs, and grow the regional economy.

"The positive flow-on effects from this tourism asset would be felt right across our regions with more heads on beds, and more tourist dollars ending up in the pockets of local businesspeople,” he said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said community support for the proposal had been amazing.

"This announcement is very disappointing but we aren't giving up on this project,” he said.

The petition is being circulated through both MPs offices with the support of Tweed Shire Council and the Northern Rivers Rail Trail group.

It can be signed at Geoff Provest's office at 103 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South, and Thomas George's office at 55 Carrington Street, Lismore