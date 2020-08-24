Petition to ‘change border restrictions’ goes viral

The petition has gathered almost 9,500 signatures so far, while asking for the government "to find a solution so that residents can access essential services and be able to travel to work".

ALMOST 9500 people have supported an online petition to change the border restrictions between NSW and Queensland.

Homed at change.org, the petition is called Save Our Border Town Before It’s Too Late!!! The QLD/NSW Border Restrictions Must Change!

The petition’s author, Tweed resident Mel Malone, said the Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, needed to change her stance.

“The Queensland premier is not showing any common sense, compassion or empathy in regards to the devastation she is causing border towns,” she said.

“There are no cases at in the border area, and yet we remain the most harshly affected by her poorly thought out decisions.

“The policy was always containment and testing ‘flattening the curve’, it wasn’t eradication.

“People need to be able to move on with their lives.”

Ms Malone has lived in the Tweed area all her life, and is a fourth generation Tweed/Coolangatta local.

“Being literally on the border, I have a lot of friends and family directly affected by the current Queensland border closure,” she said.

The petition's author, Mel Malone.

“I’ve never created a petition before but this is too devastating for our local border communities, both the Queensland and NSW residents, to not want to step up and do something about it.

“There’s a lot of tension rising between NSW/Queensland people with a State-of-Origin type scenario starting to emerge out of pure frustration.

“It is sad that the ridiculous, poorly thought out rules set by the government has caused division among us in a time when we all need to pull together.

“Both sides of the border want this fixed so we need to unite and focus our energy toward getting the governments to fix the problems that they’ve caused.”

Ms Malone said the petition had been forwarded to the Prime Minister and both the NSW and Queensland premiers, and also several local MPs.

“If you try and think of a worst-case scenario for you and your family, most likely it’s already happening to people in this area ‒ children being split from their parents, lost jobs, business closures, medical emergencies being turned away, families split apart, inability to access things that are part of every day living as a border resident,” she said.

People affected by the border restrictions have explained their own dilemmas while commenting on the petition, which is expected to reach its goal of 10,000 signatures shortly.