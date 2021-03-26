Petition launched to reopen Mt Warning summit trail

A petition has been launched lobbying the state to reopen the Mt Warning summit walk.

A petition has been launched lobbying the state to reopen the Mt Warning summit walk.

A petition has been launched to reopen the summit to Wollumbin also known as Mt Warning.

The walk has been closed since March last year due to COVID restrictions.

The chains to the top of the mountain were removed before documents released under Freedom of Information revealed plans to close the mountain by November 2022.

These documents were, however, unconfirmed.

Bush Wwlker looking towards Queensland from the summit lookout of Mt Warning.

The petition launched by Craig Murphy requests state government reopens the summit track and allow all Australians to be able to climb the mountain.

In the request, Mr Murphy quotes Ngarakwal Nganduwal elder Marlene Boyd as saying: “How can the public experience the spiritual significance of this land if they do not climb the summit and witness creation?”.

“The descendants of the First Australians are not the only people with a sense of spiritual connection to the land,” the petition states.

“Mt Warning was dedicated as a National Park for the benefit of all Australians to experience with respect. The summit track attracts 170,000 visitors annually.”

The petitioner has requested “parliament installs relevant signage among other initiatives to promote reconciliation and understanding of local indigenous culture in our community, including the significance of the mountain.”

A view of Wollumbin National Park (aka Mount Warning).

They also request the track “should be maintained with safety” as the final summit section could easily be improved.

The NSW environment department has previously stated the closure will be reviewed in May.

“NPWS understands that locals and visitors may be disappointed by the extended closure however our main priority is to ensure the safety of visitors and staff,” a spokesman said.

“NPWS will now consider the future of the summit track, in consultation with key community and tourism stakeholders, including local Aboriginal Elders and knowledge holders.”

The National Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed in January it had removed the chain section from the summit, citing safety concerns.

The petition as of Wednesday had 146 online signatures and is live until June 15.

To view the petition click here.

Mr Murphy was has been contacted for comment.