Petition launched to 'save' $90m Lismore Square expansion

A petition has been launched in favour of plans to expand Lismore Square.

A petition has been launched in favour of plans to expand Lismore Square. Marc Stapelberg

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has this morning announced he has started a petition, calling on Lismore City Council to reverse its decision to knock back the $90 million expansion of Lismore Shopping Square.

"The petition states that, to retain its status as a regional capital, Lismore needs to embrace investments like this," Mr Hogan said.

"It will mean more jobs for locals.

"It will better link the CBD to the Square and encourage more people to shop local, rather than travel to the Gold Coast."

The petition is on change.org.

It already has 63 supporters, with comments including:

Darren Butcher: "I believe we need to consider ALL investment and development."

Dylan Keehn: "Lismore would be stupid to pass this up, it's time to move forward!"

Anne Dries: "I wish to see at least a consultation study agreed to."

Mr Hogan will officially launch the petition later this morning with Lismore MP Thomas George and the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.