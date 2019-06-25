Menu
Keanu Reeves arrives at the world premiere of Toy Story 4. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.
Celebrity

Petition for Keanu Reeves to win top honour

by Hannah Paine
25th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

More than 70,000 fans have joined a bid for Keanu Reeves - aka the "most wholesome person alive" - to be named this year's Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Hot on the heels of Reeves' stellar performances in John Wick 3: Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe and Toy Story 4, one admirer has launched a petition for the star to give him a top honour.

Reeves' career renaissance has caused stories to resurface and go viral about his acts of generosity.

Keanu Reeves aka the internet’s boyfriend. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.
RELATED: Keanu Reeves approached for 'almost every' Marvel movie

Some of the actor's top acts include video of him offering his seat up on a New York subway train to a woman, giving millions away onThe Matrix sequels so the special effects team could be paid more, or a 2015 report that Reeves waited for 20 minutes in the rain outside the wrap party for his new film Daughter of God.

Last week, fan Jackson Beem started a Change.org petition to see Reeves named Time magazine's Person of the Year; an honour that has previously gone to the likes of Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and John F. Kennedy.

"Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year! Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children's hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public while ask for nothing in return," Mr Beem wrote.

RELATED: The tragic true story of Keanu Reeves' tough life

As of Monday afternoon the petition had gained more than 70,000 signatures, with signers also detailing their reason for throwing support behind Reeves, with responses including:

"He's breathtaking."

"Keanu Reeves is the bomb.com."

"He's the next best thing since sliced bread."

"Keanu is f**king awesome."

"Keanu Reeves is the only human being who should be cloned."

Reeves and Time magazine are yet to respond to the survey, but it's safe to say the internet's crush on the actor won't be subsiding anytime soon.

