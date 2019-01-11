Evergreen Siddle reveals secrets behind ODI recall

There were still a handful of hours to go in 2018 when Peter Siddle made good on his New Year's resolution.

The lion-hearted paceman hadn't played one-day cricket for Australia for more than eight years but his form for the Strikers had caught the attention of the national selectors and there were some whispers that he was a possibility of getting a recall.

The rumours caught Siddle off guard because he'd virtually given up hope of playing limited overs cricket for Australia again.

But he decided to have a crack at making it back in 2019, and figured the New Year's Eve BBL match against the Sydney Thunder was as good a time as any to push his credentials.

Playing in front of a huge crowd at Adelaide Oval and a massive national television audience, Siddle knew it was golden opportunity to make a big impression.

And that's exactly what he did, capturing the vital wickets of England Test skipper Joe Root and his vice-captain Jos Buttler to win the game and the man-of-the-match award.

"I knew if I put in a good performance it could mean a lot," Siddle said.

"I did and got the phone call."

Peter Siddle’s recall has been sparked by his BBL performances with the Strikers. Picture: Getty

At 34 Siddle is no spring chicken but, at the same time the selectors are looking for youthful talent, it was his experience that got him back in the side.

The Australians have been struggling to contain opposing sides in the final overs and needed a reliable bowler to bowl at the death.

Siddle has always a been a reliable, hard worker who could bowl long, tidy spells but has emerged as one of the most clinical closers in the BBL and that is just what the selectors want.

"If there's ever a good way to learn fast, how to develop skills in white-ball cricket, it's definitely the T20 format," he said.

"You have to learn quickly, learn on your feet and if you don't execute the deliveries and skills you have, you obviously cop it a lot in the shortest format."

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have all been rested after a gruelling summer. Picture: Getty

Siddle understands that one of the main reasons he was picked for the three match ODI series against India is because Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are all being rested, but he also knows that if he does play well he can push for a spot in the World Cup squad.

"We may not be at full strength, missing a few players we'd probably like to have for the World Cup, but at the same time it's opportunities," he said.

"With those World Cup spots up for grabs for a lot of people you definitely see the best come out for a lot of blokes in the squad and that's exciting."

