Crime

Cop hit run accused teens to spend Xmas in jail

by Vanessa Marsh
6th Nov 2018 11:14 AM
TWO teens who allegedly ran over an Ipswich police officer will spend Christmas behind bars after their case was today adjourned to February.

The 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were charged with the attempted murder of Constable Peter McAulay who suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a stolen car and dragged for metres in September.

The teens, who are both in custody, did not appear during the brief mention of their case in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning but were legally represented.

Policeman Peter McAulay has spent the past few months fighting for life after the incident. Photo Allan Scurr / The Chronicle.
Prosecutor Nicole Schmitt asked for the case to be adjourned until "critical" DNA evidence was returned.

The Courier-Mail was allowed to sit in on the usually closed-court juvenile matter after making a special application to the court.

The case was adjourned until February 12 next year and the teens will not be required to appear on that date.

Neither of the defendants has made an application for bail.

