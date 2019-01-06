Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE: Guitar player Peter 'Backie' Black.
LIVE: Guitar player Peter 'Backie' Black. Contributed
Music

Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

Javier Encalada
by
6th Jan 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Lismore Quad has announced a one-off gig with legendary guitarist from the Australian punk band The Hard Ons, Peter 'Blackie' Black.

"Blackie' will play a 45-minute solo set with guest visitors, according to organisers.

Black has been playing music with the Hard Ons since the age of 13, and also creates music with Nunchukka Superfly.

He defines his solo style as "gentle psych pop, sometimes acoustic with strings and tiny bit of piano".

Black recently released a cassette tape of music in Japan called Maybe If I Take My Headphones Off.

Last week, Beat.com.au named Black as one of the top five punk rock guitarists of all time with the likes of Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females) and Johnny Ramone (The Ramones).

"While the long-running Hard-Ons have ventured into numerous styles including grindcore, death metal and much softer melodic rock, their style has always been firmly planted in punk," Joe Hansen explained in the story.

"True to the band's style of having little in the way of subtlety, Blackie's in-your-face style of heavily distorted riffing and heavy metal-influenced soloing consistently brings a level of danger to the band's live sets and records."

His set will be followed by musician Jace Rogers.

More Stories

Show More
limore quadrangle northern rivers entertainment nunchakka superfly peter black the hard ons whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    premium_icon Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    Art & Theatre Ballina Players' production of Beauty and the Beast opens this week.

    Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    premium_icon Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    Whats On Four young artists based on Nashville are touring Australia

    'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    premium_icon 'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    Environment Residents are being asked to participate in a "landmark" survey

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    News Police ask Lismore community members to watch out.

    Local Partners