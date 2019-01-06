Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

THE Lismore Quad has announced a one-off gig with legendary guitarist from the Australian punk band The Hard Ons, Peter 'Blackie' Black.

"Blackie' will play a 45-minute solo set with guest visitors, according to organisers.

Black has been playing music with the Hard Ons since the age of 13, and also creates music with Nunchukka Superfly.

He defines his solo style as "gentle psych pop, sometimes acoustic with strings and tiny bit of piano".

Black recently released a cassette tape of music in Japan called Maybe If I Take My Headphones Off.

Last week, Beat.com.au named Black as one of the top five punk rock guitarists of all time with the likes of Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females) and Johnny Ramone (The Ramones).

"While the long-running Hard-Ons have ventured into numerous styles including grindcore, death metal and much softer melodic rock, their style has always been firmly planted in punk," Joe Hansen explained in the story.

"True to the band's style of having little in the way of subtlety, Blackie's in-your-face style of heavily distorted riffing and heavy metal-influenced soloing consistently brings a level of danger to the band's live sets and records."

His set will be followed by musician Jace Rogers.