Peta’s leap into the unknown pays off

PETA Tillet gave up a secure paid job 12 months ago to set up her dream enterprise.



Peta operates Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio, one of the 15,584 businesses open in our region.

A special Northern Star investigation found most small businesses struggle to turn over $500,000 a year and 64 per cent per cent have no employees.



In the past four years 6283 local businesses closed, but Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio is one of our success stories.

Peta bought the business as a going operation and has since expanded by employing an apprentice, developing a new website and increasing customer numbers via innovative marketing across social media.



Peta said going into business for herself was tough.



"It was a big big deal," she said.



"One of the main challenges was not knowing where my next pay cheque was coming from.



"The unknown was quite daunting."



Peta is relatively new to Lismore having moved here from Albury-Wodonga about two years ago.



She said that was an added stress but the business was helping her settle in and become a part of the local community.



"The best part is being my own boss - I may work 10 hours a day, six days a week but I love it," she said. - NewsRegional

