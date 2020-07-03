Menu
RSPCA animal welfare officers seized hundreds of animals from Pets Galore.
News

Toowoomba pet store owner charged following raids

Cassandra Glover
3rd Jul 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
THE owner of a Toowoomba pet store has been charged over the alleged mistreatment of animals.

After more than a month long investigation, following a RSPCA raid at Pets Galore on May 20, the owner has been charged with 15 breach of duty of care charges in relation to one dog and eight cats, and failure provide suitable living conditions and veterinary care.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said there was "the possibility of more charges to come".

During the raid in May, RSPCA animal welfare officers seized hundres of animals including, cats, a dog, rodents, and birds.

