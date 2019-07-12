Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

HAPPY Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers, who is facing animal cruelty charges, will have to wait another two weeks before her hearing date is set.

Ms Rogers last month pleaded not guilty to two charges of being in charge of an animal and failing to provide vet treatment and being in charge of an animal and failing to exercise control.

The Happy Paws Haven pet sanctuary at Eatonsville was the subject of a raid by RSPCA inspectors on July 31, 2017, after a formal complaint about a concern for animal welfare.

Two cats were discovered by RSPCA officers, who allege the animals required immediate veterinarian attention due to their low body score condition and high grade of dental disease.

Ms Rogers' matter was listed for Ballina Local Court on Friday but was adjourned after Magistrate Jeff Linden had received a request from the RSPCA for more time.

Ms Rogers was not required to appear before the court on Friday.

Her matter will be heard for a part hearing on July 26 in Ballina Local Court, with both parties excused on the day.

Mr Linden said he had been instructed the hearing dates for Ms Rogers' matter are "likely to be in November or December".