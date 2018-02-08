Pet dog attacks on the rise

Toby the mini fox terrier received horrific gashes when attacked by two dogs.

Toby the mini fox terrier received horrific gashes when attacked by two dogs. Contributed

TOBY the mini fox terrier has recently been through three hours of surgery from wounds received from an unprovoked dog attack in Coraki.

What made it worse was, Toby was in his own yard when two dogs jumped the fence at 3am in the morning.

Owner Michelle Bussell said she was away when the attack happened.

"We have a metre high fence and these two dogs jumped it,” she said.

Thanks to Ms Bussell's neighbours, who yelled at the dogs scaring them off, Toby was rescued.

However, the roaming dogs left him with large, bloody gashes over his body.

This isn't the only attack in the area, with reports on social media of one dog killed and another also needing surgery.

Richmond Valley Council rangers are asking the community to help with the wandering dog problem, following these incidences.

"It is an offence against the Companion Animals Act 1998 for any dog to be outside its own property at any time, unless it is under the effective control of a competent person by means of an adequate chain, cord or leash, which is attached to the dog and is being held by the person who must be 16 years and older,” a council spokeswoman said.

"When outside your property, your dog may be stolen, injured, poisoned or killed. It could also injure another person or animal.

"It is the owner's responsibility to ensure their dog is adequately contained and supervised at all times. Remember, your dog may behave differently when roaming.”

Rangers conduct patrols of local areas and any unattended dogs will most likely be impounded and the owner issued a Penalty Infringement Notice exceeding $220 for allowing their dog to be in the street and not on a leash.