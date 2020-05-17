Pet cats kill 390 million Australian animals every year

Each pet cats kills an average of 110 Australian animals per year, according to new research.

EACH domestic cat is killing an average of 110 native animals every year, according to new research by the Australian Government’s National Environmental Science Program.

The study found that collectively pet cats kill 390 million animals every year across Australia, with each one killing an average of 40 native reptiles, 38 native birds and 32 native mammals.

The research team, led by Professor Sarah Legge from the University of Queensland, had previously studied the national impact of feral cats, but have now turned their attention to our suburbs and pets.

“On average each roaming pet cat kills about one quarter of the number of animals that a feral cat kills each year, but there are more pet cats in Australia than feral cats and they are concentrated in a much smaller area,” said Professor Legge.

“Around our cities and towns, the places we live, pet cats occur at very high densities; about one quarter of Australian households have pet cats. In total, there are 3.8 million pet cats in Australia.”

“Just under a third of these pet cats are kept contained 24 hours per day and are not a threat to wildlife, but 2.7 million pet cats, or 71% of all pet cats, are allowed to roam and when they do, they hunt.”

“Many people believe their cats are not hunting because they do not see the prey, but many cats do not bring their prey home.”

“On average pet cats bring home only a small proportion of their prey, about 15% of the animals they kill.”

“Many native animals only produce a few young each year and cannot sustain this high rate of predation.”

“Every cat counts; there are documented cases of even single pet cats driving the decline of a species in their local area, sometimes to the point of local extinction.”

“Devices like bells and cat bibs can make hunting harder for cats but are not completely effective and do not prevent cats from disturbing animals.”

“When cats prowl in an area, wildlife have to spend more time hiding or escaping which stops them feeding, resting or caring for their young.”

“In Mandurah, WA, the disturbance and hunting of just one pet cat and one stray cat caused the total breeding failure of a colony of more than 100 pairs of fairy terns.”

“Much of our community values the wildlife in their gardens and local parks, but these wildlife populations are being consumed by pet cats.”

“The only way to keep wildlife safe is to keep cats contained 24 hours per day.

“As well as impacting wildlife, roaming cats can be injured in cat fights and car accidents and pick up diseases, some of which can be passed on to humans, so keeping your cat indoors is good for your cat, as well as good for wildlife.”