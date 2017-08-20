Pest business gets active with award wins

Active Pest Management co-owns Jim Burgess and Tony Dunn and the Active Pest Management team with the President of the Ballina Chamber of Commerce Martin Corkery, Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and SafeWork NSW Manager Peter O'Brien

A BALLINA business has received recognition from political leaders for its Work Health and Safety Award at Ballina Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

Active Pest Management has received contgratulations from the Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation, the Hon. Matt Kean MP and the Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin MLC for its win.

Active Pest Management received the award at a red carpet gala event on Saturday, August 12 at Ballina RSL to recognise and reward excellence in business on the NSW North Coast.

The Work Health and Safety Award, sponsored by SafeWork NSW, recognises commitment to work health and safety through an outstanding safety culture.

Active Pest Management are a locally-owned, family-operated pest control business based in Ballina offering pest eradication, inspection and prevention services from Tweed Heads to Casino.

They received the award for demonstrating excellence in safety culture at all levels of the business through their professional work health and safety system which was developed in consultation with staff to control hazards such as the use, transport and storage of chemicals, working in confined spaces and working in customer's homes.

Mr Franklin congratulated Active Pest Management on taking out the award for the second year running.

"The NSW Liberal & Nationals Government is committed to ensuring every NSW worker has a healthy and safe workplace," Mr Franklin said.

"This can be achieved through businesses like Active Pest Management creating a safety culture where safety leadership, engagement and training are made a priority.

"In winning the Work Health and Safety Award for the second year running, Active Pest Management has demonstrated how a systematic and consistent approach to safety can reduce the risk of injuries.

"I congratulate them on this outstanding achievement."