Aussie identical twins regret $250k cosmetic surgery spend
ANNA and Lucy DeCinque have made headlines over the years since spruiking themselves as "the world's most identical twins" and sharing their cosmetic surgery journey on social media.
Now the 33-year-old Perth sisters say they regret spending an estimated $250k altering their appearance and are loving a more "natural" look.
The procedures they have had over the years include facial tattooing, lip plumping, breast implants, pixel lasering, skin needling and hair extensions.
The sisters - who share the same boyfriend - told New Idea they decided to have their "spider-eyed, trout pout" look reversed after they were subjected to bullying on social media about their appearances.
"The more popular we got, the more haters we had and we were getting called everything from 'plastic Barbie dolls', to 'fish lips'.
"We wanted the biggest everything - particularly lips. We loved the look and feel of big lips. Now we realise they were too big.
"We thought that people thought we were gross," confesses Lucy, who has a small beauty spot on her right cheek, the only point of difference from her sister.
As well as dialling back the injectables, the sisters are also having eyebrow and lip tattoo removal.
The twins say that in their eight years together with auto engineer, Ben Byrne, he has never chided them over their appearance.
In January last year the sisters - who are proud of the fact they "do everything together" - announced they both wanted to marry Ben
"He's twinning and winning … We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben," the pair told fans.
"And now we've been thinking, how is that going to work? Many debate is it possible? Can it really work? I don't really know."
"We've actually heard in Tucson (America) you can get married," they said.
The twins said their relationship with Ben was not "weird" to them, and described it as "beautiful".
"We're not hurting anyone," they said.
They have also said they plan on attempting to have Ben's babies at the same time.
"We would like to have babies with Ben," they said previously in a YouTube clip.
"(We're) not sure if that's possible … It's a bit of a dilemma, isn't it?
"Oh my God, just imagine if you got pregnant … and I didn't get pregnant. But imagine if we did get pregnant at the same time … at the end of the day, that's not really a call we can make. And that's when nature comes in I think. You can't control these things.
"But it would be amazing if we got pregnant at the same time. Even if my kid was born in the same week as yours."
"We want to experience pregnancy together. We want our bodies to look the same because we're so close, we always want to be together and do the same," they said.
"That's why we share a boyfriend and so we want to experience pregnancy together, it's such a beautiful thing for any mother to go through.
"We're going to make that happen. If it happens, it happens so we will see. Time will tell."